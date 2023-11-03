The HOME Show: 3/11/23

This week on The HOME Show we talked art deco as discussed in the Early Spring issue of HOME magazine

Mady Greer & Ashley Hilbish with Curtains, Blinds and Bath dropped by to talk about incorporating art deco into your home’s design as well as ALL the new items you can check out in their 221 showroom and their big upcoming sale March 17-19!

We also caught up with Ashby Perrow with Southern Landscape Group for an extended edition of The Outdoor Scoop. We also had some fun previewing the 2023 Smith Mountain Lake issue of HOME magazine and some topics you may find there!