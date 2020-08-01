The HOME Show: 3/18/23

Water was the major theme in this week’s The HOME Show!

Managing Director for The Omni Homestead Resort Mark Spadoni joined the program as part of our “Spring Getaways” feature in the Early Spring issue of HOME. He talked about the restoration taking place at the resort, the reopening of the warm springs pool, the Virginia Wine Experience, and the Cascades Golf Course celebrating a centennial this year!

Contributing writer for HOME, Jerry Hale, talked all about DIY plumbing fixes as featured in the current issue including toilet cleaning & maintenance, repairing pesky drips, and hard water build-up

General Manager for Perry Pools & Spas Craig Millner joined us in studio to talk about the difference between hot tubs and spas, health benefits of soaking in a hot tub, the rise in popularity of swim spas, all the new bells & whistles you will find in today’s tubs, and preparing for your hot tub installation

As always, Ashby Perrow shared some useful tips about caring for your lawn in the spring in this week’s The Outdoor Scoop presented by Southern Landscape Group