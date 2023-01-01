The HOME Show: 3/23/24

Spring has sprung outside and we’re still talking all things Early Spring on The HOME Show

Dr. Cindy & Dr. Jeff Tanzar with Genesis Health Solutions dropped in to talk about the kinds of clients they see regularly, how their approach is different from other weight loss methods, what to expect when you use Genesis, and a special offer for WLNI listeners

Sarah Krycinski with Ashwood Manor Designs joined the program to talk about the murals article in the Early Spring issue of HOME magazine. She talked about the importance of shopping local, finding the right artist to paint your desired mural, and how they can help you bring your vision to life

We also heard from our friends at Piedmont Floor Show with “Your Next Step” and your concierge realtor Heather Watson with “Consider It Sold”

