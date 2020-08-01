The HOME Show: 3/25/23

It was the last week for Early Spring on The HOME Show on WLNI this week!

Jeremy Funderburk with Funderburk Ironworks joined us in studio to talk all about the advantages of choosing iron for your fences, safety rails, security gates and more. He also shared about some of his beautiful iron work you can see right here in town at places like the Villa Maria mansion

Laura Webb with John Stewart Walker discussed the importance of choosing the right real estate agent in today’s market, the local housing inventory and rates, and how she can even help you downsize or take on an investment property

To wrap up our “Spring Getaways” feature in Early Spring we spoke with Lyndsi Hale with Mountain Lake Lodge, the location where many scenes from the hit film “Dirty Dancing” were filmed. She talked about the amazing views, locally-sourced food, and activities you can get into when you book your next stay

Ashby Perrow with Southern Landscape Group also shared tips about caring for your turf and fertilization in this week’s “The Outdoor Scoop”