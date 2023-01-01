The HOME Show: 3/30/24

Early Spring is a wrap on The HOME Show!

Donna took a well-deserved weekend off this Easter to be with family while Trish, Rich, and Ashley discussed their Easter plans, investments, and community engagement

We welcomed Allan Malina with Servus Capital Management, and host of Purpose Driven Finances on WLNI, to the program to talk about preparing for an investment property,

Robin Foutz & Cecil Kendrick with Achieve of Central Virginia also dropped by to talk about the name change from Lynchburg Sheltered Industries, celebrating their 60th year in service, how they serve the community by employing those with disabilities, and how you can get involved

We also heard from our friends at Piedmont Floor Show with “Your Next Step” and your concierge realtor Heather Watson with “Consider It Sold”

