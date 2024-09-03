The HOME Show: 3/9/24

Market updates, mortgage rates & budgeting, and… goats?! That’s everything Donna missed while she was gone this Saturday on The HOME Show

We welcomed your concierge realtor Heather Watson (AND her adorable, diaper and suspender-clad baby goats) to the studio for a live edition of “Consider It Sold”. While Moo and Uno wandered the studio chewing our clothes, Heather gave us a lesson on checking zoning requirements, an update on the Spring real estate market, and she shared how she can relate to her clients who may be looking for the perfect homestead

The Loan Maven, Rhonda Holt with Thrive Mortgage, also dropped by to remind everyone that interest rates should not always affect your home-buying decisions, how she helps her clients through the process of refinancing at the appropriate time, understanding rates & inflation, and having tough conversations with first-time home buyers about their spending habits

We also heard more great tips from Ed Roakes of Piedmont Floor Show in this week’s “Your Next Step” concerning pets and your carpets

