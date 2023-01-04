The HOME Show: 4/1/23

This week on The HOME Show on WLNI we anticipated the drop of the Spring issue of HOME!

We previewed many of the different articles and features you’ll find inside when you pick up your free copy of HOME at a location near you.

We also welcomed the newest HOME girl, Art Director Kira Rider to the program. She shared about her background and how working for HOME magazine was always a dream for her

Chuck Overstreet with Overstreet Ace Hardware talked Spring inventory, the stellar customer service you will find at Ace Hardware locations, the many types of grills & grill accessories they offer, fertilizer & seeds, and rentals – because they do it all!

And Ashby Perrow talked grass seed in the latest edition of The Outdoor Scoop presented by Southern Landscape Group