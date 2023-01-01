The HOME Show: 4/13/24

This week on The HOME Show the HOME girls (and Rich) talked more about the spring issue of HOME magazine and the solar eclipse

Your concierge realtor Heather Watson dropped in for an extended edition of “Consider It Sold” where she gave us a look at the spring market, talked about where interest rates are, the importance of finding a trustworthy realtor, and the strategy of buying and selling at the same time

Jeff with Central Virginia Mulching joined us to talk about getting your yard cleaned up this spring. He talked about what they do, helping to manage invasive plants, the process of mulching and how it’s different from what landscapers do, and why their motto is “no job too small”

We also heard from Bry Woodard with Piedmont Floor Show in this week’s “Your Next Step”

