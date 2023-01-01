The HOME Show: 4/20/24

We’ve been talking all things GREEN on The HOME Show!

W.B. Bass with Bass Sod Farm dropped by to talk about making the grass greener on your side of the fence this Spring! He shared the history of their family-owned and operated farm and how they got involved with growing and installing sod. He shared how the process works, some maintenance tips, and how to choose the best sod for your yard

Beverley Laughon & Margaret Keller with area garden clubs joined us to talk about Historic Garden Week in Virginia and Lynchburg’s Garden Week coming up on Tuesday! They talked about how the proceeds benefit our area’s gardens, how the tour works, and other events happening in the area

We also heard from our friends at Piedmont Floor Show with “Your Next Step” and your concierge realtor Heather Watson with “Consider It Sold”

