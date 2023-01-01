The HOME Show: 4/27/24

It was a jam-packed HOME Show this week! Zach Jones with Kubota of Lynchburg dropped in to give several LIVE updates from their “Orange Days” sales event

Dr. Cindy & Dr. Jeff Tanzar with Genesis Health Solutions joined the program along with their client Amy who shared how Genesis helped her through her weight loss process despite facing a few hurdles along the way. They also shared how it’s all about a lifestyle change rather than “dieting”

Charles Snider with Piedmont Floor Show dropped in for an extended edition of “Your Next Step” where he talked all things outdoor flooring. He talked about how weather should always be considered when planning an outdoor space, the different types of materials used outside, and the versatility of artificial turf. They are also having their annnual Spring sale now through May 30th!

We also heard from your concierge realtor Heather Watson with “Consider It Sold” about buying or selling now versus later

