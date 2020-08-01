The HOME Show: 4/29/23

This week on The HOME Show we talked tractors, gardens, and money!

We had a blast catching up with Nick Kessler (otherwise known as Kubota Nick) with Kubota of Lynchburg LIVE from their Open House event

Allan Malina with Servus Capital Management and host of Purpose Driven Finances on WLNI joined the program to talk about planning for a recession and the importance of managing your expectations and establishing goals and how this all ties together with your home

We learned more about hardscapes in this week’s ‘The Outdoor Scoop’ with Ashby Perrow of Southern Landscape Group and talked about the upcoming Festival of Gardening put on by Hill City Master Gardener’s Association