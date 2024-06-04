The HOME Show: 4/6/24

Publisher Trish Roth, Editor Donna Dunn, Art Director Kira Rider, and Producer Ashley previewed the Spring issue of HOME magazine which is out on stands now

Rich Roth was allowed back into the studio to speak with Stephen Vernon of Cenvar Roofing & Solar about rainy weather and your roof this Spring. Stephen talked about how protecting your home is vital and how Cenvar strives to help you do just that. They also talked trends in roofing and touched on the popularity of solar roofing systems

HOME writer Kendall Livick joined us to talk about the Colors of the Year article in the Early Spring issue of HOME magazine. She talked about how trends have changed from last year to this year and how we can expect them to evolve throughout 2024

We also heard from our friends at Piedmont Floor Show with “Your Next Step” and your concierge realtor Heather Watson with “Consider It Sold”

