The HOME Show: 4/8/23

This week’s HOME Show on WLNI featured brunch, gardens, and storage solutions!

Edie Light with Lynchburg Garden Club joined us in studio to talk about Historic Garden Week as featured in the Spring issue of HOME & the upcoming Historic Garden Day in Lynchburg on April 18th! She talks about setting the standard for other garden clubs in the state and how donations are used locally for historic sites. More information on the event can be found here: https://www.lynchburggardenclub.org/copy-of-centennial-tree-project

Paul Good with Good’s Garden Sheds dropped by to talk to us about storage solutions. He talked about how he got started selling garden sheds, types of builds, local manufacturing in Gladys, custom designs and more!

And Ashby Perrow with Southern Landscape Group gave us another great lawn tip in this week’s ‘The Outdoor Scoop’!