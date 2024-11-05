The HOME Show: 5/11/24

The HOME Girls have taken over the studio!

HOME editor Donna Dunn, HOME publisher Trish Roth, HOME art director Kira Rider, and Producer Ashley talked all things Spring on The HOME Show this week

Your concierge realtor Heather Watson dropped in for an extended edition of “Consider It Sold” where she talked about the pros and cons of basements, the difference between being a buyer’s agent and a seller’s agent, and some of her go-to contacts as the concierge realtor

HOME writer Kendall Livick joined us to talk all about her article in the Spring issue of HOME magazine “Enneagram meets design”. She talked in-depth about what an Enneagram type is and how interesting it was doing the research on how your type can shape how you approach the design of your home

We also heard from Charles Snider with Piedmont Floor Show in this week’s “Your Next Step”

The HOME Show is presented by Piedmont Floor Show – take YOUR next step with them. Find them online at www.PiedmontFloorShow.com or drop by their showroom on Timberlake Roa