The HOME Show: 5/18/24

We talked floors and doors on The HOME Show this week!

We welcomed Ed Roakes with Piedmont Floor Show for an extended edition of “Your Next Step” where he walked us through their beautiful showroom, the importance of being able to touch and feel the different products they offer, and how you can prepare before your next visit

Jake Nuckols with DoorTek Garage Door Service also dropped in to talk about their new branding (and mascot DoorBot!), how the process works when installing a new garage door, the unexpected ROI, NEW maintenance plans they are offering, and new technology in openers

We also heard from your concierge realtor Heather Watson with “Consider It Sold” where she reminded us how she became the concierge realtor

