The HOME Show: 5/2/24

We learned all sorts of things on The HOME Show this week!

Stephen Vernon with Cenvar Roofing & Solar dropped in to share more about the solar side of roofing. He shared how Cenvar strives to treat all customers like Mom, common lies about solar, how to know if you are a good candidate for solar, limitations and batteries, as well as taxes and credits

Devin Mann with Critter Control joined us in studio to talk about the different critters that can get into (or under) your home, preventative measures, and signs you should call the experts to check out your home or business. He even shared why you don’t want groundhogs, skunks, bats, or raccoons around your home also (much to Donna’s dismay!)

We also heard from our friends at Piedmont Floor Show with “Your Next Step” and your concierge realtor Heather Watson with “Consider It Sold”

