The HOME Show: 5/20/23

It was all about spring cleaning in this week’s The HOME Show on WLNI! We also learned a little bit more about the all-start team at Piedmont Floor Show in this week’s “Your Next Step”

We welcomed HOME writer Martha Coffey to the program to talk about her article in the spring issue of HOME “Spring Cleaning Inspiration”. Martha shared how she got started with HOME and discussed her background in teaching with Lynchburg City Schools for 31 years before sharing some great tips for making the most of your spring-cleaning adventures

Scott MacLeod with Huckleberry Knob Nursery dropped by to talk about attracting pollinators to your yard as focused on in the “Animal Attraction” article in the current issue of HOME. He also told us about the different services they offer and why it’s always a good idea to consult a professional for your nursery needs

And Ashby Perrow with Southern Landscape Group shared some more great tips about creating an amazing outdoor living space in this week’s “The Outdoor Scoop”

