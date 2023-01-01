The HOME Show: 5/25/24

We made a SPLASH on The HOME Show this Memorial Day weekend!

Bob Davis with Aqua Pros dropped in to talk about serving our area for over 40 years as your pool, spa, and grilling headquarters. He talked about how the grilling side of their business got started, how they are the ONLY platinum Big Green Egg dealer in the area and what that means for you. Bob also shared how you can take 10% off your Big Green Egg purchase now through Father’s Day and reminded us what Memorial Day is all about

HOME writers Jerry & Ferne Hale dropped by the studio to talk about their contributions to Smith Mountain Lake magazine including many of the showcase homes on display! They even talked a little about the Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour going on later this year

We also heard from our friends at Piedmont Floor Show with “Your Next Step” and your concierge realtor Heather Watson with “Consider It Sold”

