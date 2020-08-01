The HOME Show: 5/27/23

Happy Memorial Day weekend! Do you know where your food comes from?

We talked a lot about this during this week’s The HOME Show on WLNI. We also learned a little bit more about Outdoor Kitchens in this week’s “The Outdoor Scoop” with Southern Landscape Group’s Ashby Perrow

Matthew & Phil with Maranatha Farms dropped by the studio to talk all about regenerative farming and raising animals humanely to create a local food source in Bedford County. They also shared the services they offer with Farm2URDoor subscriptions, deliveries, and scheduled tours starting this summer

After taking a field trip to Maranatha Farms this week, we also had the chance to taste test some of their chickens’ eggs in a quiche that Kirsten made – and Matthew & Phil shared more about the life cycle of the chickens on their property

And the all-star team at Piedmont Floor Show shared with us how they got started by combining three different local flooring businesses into one in this week’s “Your Next Step”

The HOME Show is presented by Piedmont Floor Show – take YOUR next step with them. Find them online at www.PiedmontFloorShow.com or go see the all-star team at their showroom on Timberlake Road