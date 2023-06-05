The HOME Show: 5/6/23

We are so proud to introduce our new title sponsor of The HOME Show on WLNI: Piedmont Floor Show!

Andy Flint and Ron Blackwood with LG Flint joined the program to talk about trends in kitchen designs and the Grand Opening event for the beautiful new housing development off the Blackwater Trail: Blackwater Run, happening May 13th from 12-4 PM

We also welcomed Charles Snider, Ed Roakes, and Chase Dewitt with Piedmont Floor Show to the studio to talk about merging three companies (The Floor Show, Michael’s Carpet World, and Piedmont Floors) and how their combined expertise helps them provide stellar customer service

And Ashby Perrow with Southern Landscape Group shared some tips about hardscapes in this week’s “The Outdoor Scoop”