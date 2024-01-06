The HOME Show: 6/1/24

The summer issue of HOME magazine is out!

Donna Dunn was on a well-deserved vacation so we invited Art Director Kira to the program and she and HOME publisher Trish discussed the ins and outs of the main feature of each issue: the showcase home! They shared what the showcase homes are all about and how to get your home featured in the magazine

Dan Taylor with Kidd’s Restoration & Cleaning Services dropped in to talk about keeping your area rugs looking clean and pristine, dealing with your upholstery, and changes in rules surrounding mold remediation

We also heard from our friends at Piedmont Floor Show with “Your Next Step” and your concierge realtor Heather Watson with “Consider It Sold”

