The HOME Show: 6/10/23

This week’s The HOME Show on WLNI was all about cooling down this summer!

We talked about some of our favorite cocktails before jumping into “Your Next Step” with Ed Roakes of Piedmont Floor Show

Richard Tolbert and Roy Mattox with Davis Heating and Cooling joined the program to talk about servicing your HVAC, their many years of experience in the industry, their $59 tune-up special, and same-day service for contract customers

And Ashby Perrow with Southern Landscape Group dropped by for an extended edition of “The Outdoor Scoop” to talk about celebrating their 25th anniversary this year, favorite summer plants, and taking care of drainage issues in your yard

The HOME Show is presented by Piedmont Floor Show – take YOUR next step with them. Find them online at www.PiedmontFloorShow.com or go see the all-star team at their showroom on Timberlake Road