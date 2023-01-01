The HOME Show: 6/15/24

Donna has returned to The HOME Show!

This week we spoke with Kate Goodman with Rush Homes about their very first Parade of Playhouses fundraiser and the success of the event. She also talked about the mission of Rush Homes, the importance of affordable housing, and ways you can contribute to their cause

We also welcomed Nancy Fitzgerald with Piedmont Floor Show to the studio for an extended edition of “Your Next Step”. Nancy talked about the trends in flooring and how they help you pick out the right color, shape, and texture for your space. She also talked about their custom area rugs and shared some tips on measuring for your space

We also heard from your concierge realtor Heather Watson for “Consider It Sold”

