The HOME Show: 6/17/23

The HOME girls got jokes! This week on the program we honored Father’s Day by cracking a few dad jokes!

Ashby Perrow with Southern Landscape Group shared how they can help you with drainage issues in your yard this summer in this week’s “The Outdoor Scoop”

Patti Simpkins with F&S Building Innovations joined us in studio to talk about their renovation services from design to completion along with the kitchen transformation featured in the current issue of HOME magazine. She also talked about how Build Smart Institute is helping bring up future construction industry workers

HOME writer Shelley Basinger dropped in to dive deeper into her article featured in the summer 2023 issue of HOME focusing on rediscovering the simple joys of life and nature in our region

And we heard from Ed Roakes in this week’s “Your Next Step” presented by Piedmont Floor Show about getting your next project started with their all-star team

The HOME Show is presented by Piedmont Floor Show – take YOUR next step with them. Find them online at www.PiedmontFloorShow.com or drop by their showroom on Timberlake Road