The HOME Show: 6/22/24

We are trying to beat the heat on The HOME Show!

HOME writer Laurel Feinman dropped by the studio to share the secret behind planning the perfect Summer Olympics-themed party as discussed in her article in the summer issue of HOME magazine. It also comes as no surprise that men and women approach party planning a little differently!

Josh & Laura Mills with Mills Heating & Air Conditioning shared some tips on beating the summer heat including something you may not have thought about: your air ducts! They talked about celebrating their 40th anniversary all this year with ongoing specials and monthly deals. They also shared the importance of home dehumidifiers and whole-home generators

We also heard from our friends at Piedmont Floor Show with “Your Next Step” and your concierge realtor Heather Watson with “Consider It Sold”

