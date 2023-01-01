The HOME Show: 6/29/24

Heat & Homes on The HOME Show!

We welcomed Laura Francis Borel with Francis Oil & Propane to the program to talk about all things propane this summer. She talked about heating your pool with propane (not just during the summer), getting ahead on those outdoor projects, why propane is so useful, and tankless water heaters. She also shared the importance of being a local, family-owned business and their ongoing summer sale!

Jeff with Cash 4 Homes VA dropped in to talk about how they can help you make a bad situation better. He talked all about distressed properties, foreclosures, inherited real estate and rental properties and how these can sometimes be a burden. He shared the different ways you can ease yourself of those burdens and make some cash on top of it

We also heard from our friends at Piedmont Floor Show with “Your Next Step” and your concierge realtor Heather Watson with “Consider It Sold”

The HOME Show is presented by Piedmont Floor Show – take YOUR next step with them. Find them online at www.PiedmontFloorShow.com or drop by their showroom on Timberlake