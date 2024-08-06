The HOME Show: 6/8/24

We’re taking a closer look at the summer issue of HOME magazine while Donna’s out!

HOME writer Kendall Livick dropped by the studio to talk about part two of the “Enneagrams meets design” series in HOME magazine. In this installment Trish, Kira, Ashley, and Kendall took a closer look at enneagram numbers 4, 5 and 6 and how those personality types may choose to design a space

Your concierge realtor Heather Watson also came by for an extended edition of “Consider It Sold” where she educated us on not overpricing your home when listing in the current market, her move to Keller Williams, tips on buying and selling at the same time as well as the importance of staging your home the right way

We also heard from Ed Roakes with Piedmont Floor Show with more flooring tips in this week’s “Your Next Step”

The HOME Show is presented by Piedmont Floor Show – take YOUR next step with them. Find them online at www.PiedmontFloorShow.com or drop by their showroom on Timberlake