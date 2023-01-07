The HOME Show: 7/1/23

Rich Roth rejoins The HOME girls for The HOME Show on WLNI!

Ashby Perrow with Southern Landscape Group talked about celebrating 25 years of business in this week’s “The Outdoor Scoop”

We welcomed WB Bass with Bass Sod Farm to talk all about the different types of sod they offer: Zeon Zoysia, Fescue, and Bermuda and when is the best time of year to have each installed. He also talked about delivery, installation, and caring for your sod

And Chase Dewitt with Piedmont Floor Show dropped by to talk more about his background before joining the all-star team. He talked all the ins and outs and commercial flooring including different functions, options, trends, and how you can view everything at their showroom on Timberlake Road

