The HOME Show: 7/13/24

All things concretey AND senior housing!

This week on The HOME Show we spoke with Laci Harvey & Joe Katany with Fortress Foundation Solutions about all things concrete and crawlspaces. Joe shared signs you should have your concrete looked at, why you should those cracks and uneven surfaces fixed, and checking around your pool very carefully. Laci talked about why you should encapsulate your crawlspace, keeping humidity at bay, and potential health hazards of having a damp crawlspace

We also welcomed Brenda Dixon with The Summit to talk about senior living communities as discussed in the “Planning for peace of mind” article in the summer issue of HOME magazine. Brenda shared an overview of The Summit, advice on when the best time is to consider senior housing, and the new cottages and amenities they are providing for their residents

We also heard from our friends at Piedmont Floor Show with “Your Next Step”

