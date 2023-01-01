The HOME Show: 7/27/24

Everyone has returned to The HOME Show!

This week we welcomed Stephen Vernon with Cenvar Roofing & Solar to the program to talk about solar. Stephen shared his journey with solar over the past year, talked about solar credits & net metering, and improving your utility bill. He also talked about taking care of customers and watching your roof during severe weather

And Chase DeWitt with Piedmont Floor Show dropped in for an extended edition of “Your Next Step” where he talked about starting projects now so your home is ready for the holidays, the commercial side of what they do, and how their partnership with Starnet helps them provide better service to their customers

