The HOME Show: 7/29/23

The HOME girls (and Rich) talked geese, ducks, and retro school supplies on this week’s The HOME Show on WLNI! We also checked in with Heather Watson with Divine Fog Realty for the very first “Consider It Sold”

Ben Briscoe with Black Goose Chimney Service dropped by to share why, even though you may not realize it, now is a great time of year to have your chimney inspected and/or cleaned as well as what the modern-day chimney technician does (it’s not singing and dancing! Unless…)

Katie Jennings with the Lynchburg Police Department shared tips on protecting your home while you are away on vacation, deterring burglaries, storing your valuable safely and more

And Chase Dewitt with Piedmont Floor Show shared some more great tips about commercial flooring in this week’s “Your Next Step”

The HOME Show is presented by Piedmont Floor Show – take YOUR next step with them. Find them online at www.PiedmontFloorShow.com or drop by their showroom on Timberlake Road