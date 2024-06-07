The HOME Show: 7/6/24

We’re deep into summer on The HOME Show!

This week we were joined by Andy Flint and Ron Blackwood with LG Flint to talk about setting realistic expectations for custom built homes, the growth they have been experiencing and positions they are looking to hire, groundbreaking at The Summit, and their recent work in the community including their contributions to Rush Homes

And Shiloh Martin with Horizon Behavioral Health’s Project Link dropped by to talk about their nonprofit spotlight featured in the summer issue of HOME. They discussed celebrating 55 years and how they support women and children whose lives have been affected by substance exposure. Horizon also invited Rachel Queen with Pink Flamingo Play Cafe to share about their new business launching July 13th and how it focuses on giving moms and children a fun and safe place to socialize and play

We also heard from our friends at Piedmont Floor Show with “Your Next Step”

