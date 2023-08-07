The HOME Show: 7/8/23

This week’s The HOME Show presented by Piedmont Floor Show was all about your backyard!

HOME writer Mitzi Bible dropped by to talk about creating a moon garden in your yard to awaken your senses as discussed in her article in the summer issue of HOME: Make Your Garden Glow

Entomologist David Moore with Dodson Pest Control talked about keeping certain pests at bay in your yard and your home including fire ants, ticks, stinging insects, and bed bugs. Referenced article: Buzz Off!

And Chase Dewitt brought us this week’s “Your Next Step” presented by Piedmont Floor Show discussing commercial flooring

