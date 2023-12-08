The HOME Show: 8/12/23

The HOME Girls talked food, cocktails, and pots & pans this week on The HOME Show!

Executive Chef Jason Arbusto and Bartender Nelly Buono of Milano’s Enoteca & Italian Ristorante dropped by to share all about their eclectic style when it comes to creating special dishes as well as cocktails and mocktails as discussed in the current issue of HOME magazine

HOME writer Kendall Atkins Livick joined the program to share what she learned as she researched for the pots & pans article in the current issue of HOME magazine including different materials, how to care for your cookware, and even what type of cooktop to use

We also heard from Ed Roakes in this week’s “Your Next Step” presented by Piedmont Floor Show and Heather Watson shared more great tips in this week’s “Consider It Sold”

