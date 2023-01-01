The HOME Show: 8/26/23

We are wrapping up the Summer edition of The HOME Show!

Charles Snider with Piedmont Floor Show shared some insight on taking your FIRST step in this week’s “Your Next Step”

Bo Stawicki & Matt Kime with Earth Right Roofing dropped by to share all about their new, educational, kid-friendly showroom. They also discussed when to call, roofing options, and they financing options they offer

Your concierge realtor Heather Watson joined us for an extended edition of “Consider It Sold” to update us on the local MLS listings hack and also tips for first-time home buyers including the importance of prequalification and the buyers consultation

The HOME Show is presented by Piedmont Floor Show – take YOUR next step with them. Find them online at www.PiedmontFloorShow.com or drop by their showroom on Timberlake Road