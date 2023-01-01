The HOME Show: 9/30/23

We’re having so much FALL FUN on The HOME Show!

Phil & Matthew with Maranatha Farms in Forest dropped by to share what’s new on the farm like RAW MILK and bacon shoulder (coming soon!) They also talked about their pickup and delivery services, farm tours, and the exciting Fall Festival/Pig Roast going on October 28th!

Ben Crosswhite with Crosswhite Athletic Club talked all about pickleball as discussed in the fall issue of HOME. He discussed how the game is played, taking a clinic, and membership options. He also discussed their Fall Festival event on October 22nd and the opening of their all new location in SML!

And as always we received great tips from your concierge Realtor Heather Watson in this week’s “Consider It Sold” and from Nancy & Charles with Piedmont Floor Show in “Your Next Step”!

The HOME Show is presented by Piedmont Floor Show – take YOUR next step with them. Find them online at www.PiedmontFloorShow.com or drop by their showroom on Timberlake Road