The HOME Show: 9/9/23

We are diving head-first into fall and Readers’ Favorites! On this week’s The HOME Show we discussed fall decorating, getting ahead of the winter months, new services, and area events!

Charles Snider with Piedmont Floor Show talked all about technology in “Your Next Step”

For our Readers’ Favorites spotlight we welcomed Laura Borel with double-platinum winning Francis Oil and Propane to the studio. She talked getting ahead of the cold season, their beautiful showroom in Brookneal, converting from fire to gas, and new technology & advancements in today’s systems

HOME Art Director Kira Rider dropped by to talk all about the launch of James River Media Creative Services which can be found at www.JamesRiverMedia.com. The HOME girls talked about photography, videography, graphic design, web design, and much more!

And your concierge realtor Heather Watson share more real estate tips in this week’s “Consider It Sold”

The HOME Show is presented by Piedmont Floor Show – take YOUR next step with them. Find them online at www.PiedmontFloorShow.com or drop by their showroom on Timberlake Road