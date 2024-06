The doctor is in – Collaborative Health’s Dr. Ferry joins The Sportsline for a new edition of the Injury Report to break down more medical issues in sports, including what type of surgeries Celtics player Kristaps Porzingis and coach Joe Mazzulla will be heading for this offseason, on US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau dealing with duel hip issues, and if Dodgers star Mookie Betts will require a procedure on his broken hand.