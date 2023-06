The Injury Report, brought to you by Liberty Mountain Medical Group, features Dr. Ben Ferry on The Sportsline breaking down the latest medical issues in sports, including Tyler Herro’s health following him suiting up (but not playing) for the Miami Heat, recently released Dalvin Cook and his shoulder surgery, Jacob deGrom needing Tommy John, and how back spasms will impact PGA Tour’s Collin Morikawa at the U.S. Open + NHL’s Matthew Tkachuk sternum injury.