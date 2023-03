Dr. Ferry of Liberty Mountain Medical Group joins The Sportsline for another edition of The Injury Report, as we discuss the biggest hurt players in sports, including what the time frame is for Mets closer Edwin Diaz after being injured celebrating, on Hurricane’s big man Norchad Omier not missing any time for his rolled ankle, and how a routine physical found Foster Moreau’s Hodgkin Lymphoma + was Lamar Jackson healthy enough to play in last year’s playoff loss?