Dr. Ben Ferry of LMMG joins The Sportsline for a playoff-edition of The Injury Report, as we look at injured star players and their unavailability impacting their team’s playoff chances, including Damar Hamlin being discharged from the hospital and returning home, on the multiple concussions suffered by Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, and why Raven’s passer Lamar Jackson is taking longer to heal from his knee injury.