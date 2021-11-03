The Morningline 03/11/21

Today’s Big 3: Senate and House approve stimulus package, migrant children needing housing & differences in media coverage, & Montgomery County tree sitters are STILL there

6 AM Hour: Listeners weigh in on Cloward-Piven strategy, we celebrate kidneys, promo, and tools (the items and the people)!

7 AM Hour: Consumer Marketing Strategist Lisa Miller discusses the 2021 economic outlook & retail therapy, and Dr. Jeff Widmeyer talks about surviving another Spartan Race and taking care of your varicose veins

8 AM Hour: Tory Lucas with Liberty University School of Law talks about greed and his new writing “Greed and the Seven Deadly Sins: Treacherous for the Soul and Legal Ethics”