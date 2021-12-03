The Morningline 03/12/21

Today’s Big 3: Biden’s speech, Bedford County Schools has a new superintendent, and upsets/buzzer beaters in the ACC basketball tournament

6 AM Hour: a wedding venue in Franklin County is suing Northam, a baby got reported in Walmart for brandishing a toy weapon, and we celebrate cookies, flowers, scallops, and moms!

7 AM Hour: Germophobes vs. menus at restaurants, missing person update report, and Service Director for Mabry Auto Group Kevin Sheffield entertained us with facts about the Navy and participating in game shows

8 AM Hour: Netflix is coming after you password-sharing thieves, Scot McCarthy with StyleWise Partners gave a preview of this week’s Mind Your Business at 11:00 AM on 105.9 FM WLNI, and “Friday Five” featured some of your favorite animated characters