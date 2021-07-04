The Morningline 04/07/2021

Mari, Brian, and Anthony discuss COVID, The Georgia Voting Laws, and The New York Doormen

6AM: Mari, Brian, and Anthony talk COVID and the Georgia Voting Laws.

7AM: Mari, Brian, and Anthony discuss The New York Doormen, as well as chat with Delegate Kathy Byron about the Veto Session that is currently happening in the Virginia General Assembly.

8AM: Mari, Brian, and Anthony chat a “killer” Taco eating contest, interview Dr. Kerry Gately about Central Virginia’s COVID Situation and Vaccines rollout, as well as covering the age old question… Do you want to be a Space Hero?