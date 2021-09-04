The Morningline 04/09/2021

Brian Weigand, Ashley Schamerhorn, Kenny Shelton, and Anthony McAvoy all team up for a special Friday episode of The Morningline!

6AM: The gang chats about Biden’s gun comments, update about the South Carolina Shooting, and Celebrate some pretty cool National Days!

7AM: Kenny joins the show as callers rush in to talk about some comments that had been made, Jessica Gantzert who is the Conservator with Hurt and Proffitt and Greg Starbuck, Executive Director of Historic Sandusky come on to talk about the historic site.

8AM: The TV Talk begins! The gang talks about their TV Habits and what they’ve been watching lately! The Friday Five also seemed to stump listeners with an out of this world Space theme!