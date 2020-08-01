The Morningline: 04/30/2021

Mari White, Brian Weigand, and Anthony McAvoy are back for another jam packed episode of The Morningline!

The Big 3: Stampede in Israel, Virginia softening more Covid Restrictions, and the 1st Round of the NFL Draft!

6AM: Stampede in Israel, Corn-A-Ment Update, Virginia letting up on more Covid-19 restrictions, Celebrating Bug Bunny’s Birthday as well as Arbor Day, and Tim Scott’s comments bashing Biden.

7AM: Virginia House of Delegates Representative and Lt. Governor candidate, Jason Miyares, joins to talk about his campaign as well as the parole board, A Morningline FIRST as the Friday Five hits the 7am hour, and Mike Cook and Monique Minnick come on to preview Saturday’s edition of Learn It, Live It, Lead It.

8AM: Karl Miller joins to talk the current world of real estate as well as preview Saturday’s episode of The Karl Miller Show, Scot McCarthy has a blast previewing Mind Your Business’ show, and some callers join into the conversation about a case the Supreme Court is currently hearing.