The Morningline 05/07/2021

It’s an all male version of The Morningline this Friday as Mari and Ashley get the weekend off! Brian, Anthony, and special guest host Tory Lucas take the reins in what proves to be a wild way to end the week!

The Big 3: Minnesota Bank Standoff, Idaho School Shooting, and the Northam Press Conference

6AM: The Big 3 is discussed, Brian and Anthony celebrate space, lunch ladies, leg of lamb, and are the men of The Morningline participating in No Pants Day? Brian and Anthony close the hour talking about the soon to be Baseball Hall of Famer, Albert Pujols, being designated for assignment by the Angels.

7AM: Tory Lucas joins the show and Glen Youngkin calls in to talk about his campaign and answer listener questions, Scot McCarthy and Mike and Mo preview their upcoming shows airing tomorrow!

8AM: Brian and Tory talk about the Ocean City lawsuit about women being topless, the Liberty Law Program, and continue the conversation about Governor Northam’s Press Conference, as well as Crypto Currency. And of course, the Friday Five!