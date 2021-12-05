The Morningline 05/12/21

Big 3 – gas in high demand after pipeline hack & panic buying ensues, our girl Winsome Sears wins the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor of Virginia, Lynchburg City Council voted for 5% pay raise for city employees

6 AM Hour: Listeners weigh in on gas shortages, prices, and panic buying; We celebrate fudge, different types of workers, and limericks (kicking off our Pipeline Limerick contest!); and Janine calls in with an impromptu testimonial for the Victorian Hempy

7 AM Hour: Tonya J. Powers with Fox News reports on the gas shortage; Listeners continue to share their experiences getting gas and their Pipeline Limericks; Nick Kessler with Kubota of Lynchburg joined the Morningline amid a gas shortage to talk about inventory shortages and how they are adapting as well as Hay Demo Day!

8 AM Hour: Chris Judd with MidState Cyber describes how ransomware attacks happen and who DarkSide is, the group that hacked Colonial Pipeline; Lynchburg City Councilman Chris Faraldi joins the program following last night’s city council meeting where members voted in favor of a 5% pay increase for city employees; and we share your pipeline limericks and choose a winner!