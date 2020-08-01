The Morningline: 05/28/2021

Mari White, Brian Weigand, and Anthony McAvoy guide us through another fun Friday on The Morningline!

Big 3: Biden’s Budget, Giles County Kidnapping Update. Premiere Network Host Announcement

6AM: The MASSIVE Biden Budget, Giles County Toddler Kidnapping Update, Premiere Network New Host Announcement, We celebrate Road Trips and also debate the difference between beef burgers and hamburgers, and the University of Lynchburg’s “Suit Yourself” Program!

7AM: More about Job Interviews and Professionalism, The Friends Reunion which released yesterday on HBO Max, more Clay Travis and Buck Sexton, Rich Gilman previews tomorrow’s Law Dog Radio Show, Karl Miller joins to talk how to dress for an interview, buyers negotiating with each other, how to make your offer stand out, and also previews tomorrow’s episode of The Karl Miller Show, Mike Cook and Monique Minnick also preview Learn It, Lead It, Live It.

8AM: Travis calls with a question, Brian shows off his true know it all knowledge, and we have our weekly Friday Five and we don’t hope to annoy you too much!