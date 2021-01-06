The Morningline 06/01/2021

Mari White, Brian Weigand, and Anthony McAvoy guide you out of a 3 day Memorial Day Weekend!



The Big 3: Lynchburg Murder, Miami Shooting, and Memorial Day

6AM: The crew’s Memorial Day weekend, Mari’s son’s college decision, Lynchburg Murder, Miami Shooting, Travis calls in with an amusing story from Georgia, we celebrate olives, going barefoot, and pen pals, UVA Men’s Lacrosse National Championship, Naomi Osaka withdrawing from the French Open, and Boston Celtics fan throwing water bottle at Kyrie Irving.

7AM: Gabrielle Clark joins to talk about her lawsuit that has been filed against her son’s school, and Dr. Thomas Epps of CVFP Medical Group joins us in studio to talk COVID, Vaccines, and to answer some listener questions.

8AM: Andre Whitehead calls in to talk about the 2 shootings in Lynchburg over the weekend, Mari, Brian, and the listeners have more conversations about the shootings, and we conclude the show with our Hottest Story/Fill in the Blank Contest!